Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 244,879 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Ultralife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 641,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ULBI opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

