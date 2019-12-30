UltraNote Coin Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (XUN)

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, UltraNote Coin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UltraNote Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. UltraNote Coin has a total market cap of $11,787.00 and $122.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UltraNote Coin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Profile

UltraNote Coin (XUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,312,949,846 coins and its circulating supply is 223,237,882 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin. The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UltraNote Coin is ultranote.org.

UltraNote Coin Coin Trading

UltraNote Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraNote Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltraNote Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltraNote Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraNote Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.