UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

