Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Critical Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Umpqua has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.05% 10.16% 1.35% Umpqua 24.20% 8.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.58 $20.00 million $2.86 13.28 Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.91 $316.26 million $1.46 12.21

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Umpqua beats Northrim BanCorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.