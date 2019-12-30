Unify (UNIFY) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $83,570.00 and $1,990.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00585487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009662 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

