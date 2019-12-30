Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Short Interest Update

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Unit stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Unit has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unit by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNT. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.