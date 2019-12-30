United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. United Insurance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.18 million.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,234.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585 in the last 90 days. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

