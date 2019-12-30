United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 883,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $14,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9,910.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

