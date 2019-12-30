Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

