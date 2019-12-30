Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UHT stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 175.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 292.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

