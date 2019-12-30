Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) versus Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Head to Head Review

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

40.3% of Unum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Unum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unum Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics -388.07% -96.07% -58.06% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.53% -36.09%

Volatility & Risk

Unum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unum Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics $9.73 million 2.33 -$34.53 million ($1.39) -0.53 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,484.80 -$39.91 million ($2.61) -2.21

Unum Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unum Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,249.89%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 279.05%. Given Unum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unum Therapeutics is more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Unum Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). Its product portfolio also includes ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r NHL; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers; and BOXR1030, which is in pre-clinical stage, targets GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in various tumors, including liver and lung cancers. The company has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. Unum Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.