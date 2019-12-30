UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $818.81 million and $6.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00582765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009562 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.