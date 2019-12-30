Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,563 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,364 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,471 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK opened at $10.42 on Monday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

