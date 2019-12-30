Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $351.00

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.62), with a volume of 40467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.61. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Urban&Civic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

