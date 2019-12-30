Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $33.13 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

