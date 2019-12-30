USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $522.62 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013821 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, OKEx and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a market cap of $522.62 million and approximately $332.26 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01813474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 521,813,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,926,265 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Crex24, CoinEx, Korbit, OKEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Poloniex, CPDAX, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

