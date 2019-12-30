USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.72 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.72 million and $47.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013753 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.