V Systems (VSYS) One Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a market cap of $57.63 million and $1.44 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V Systems has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,801,864,583 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,006,119 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

