VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 6,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

