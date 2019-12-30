ValuEngine Downgrades Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

