ValuEngine Downgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

CPCAY opened at $7.25 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.95.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

