ValuEngine Upgrades ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) to Hold

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ENG stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

