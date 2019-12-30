ValuEngine Upgrades Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMAX. JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $38.31 on Friday. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $686.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 24.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 188,008 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 88,122 shares during the period.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

