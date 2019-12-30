Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

VNTR opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $435.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.86. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

