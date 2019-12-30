Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ventas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 221.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.