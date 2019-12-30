VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, VeriME has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,593.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.06004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001231 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

