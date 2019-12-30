Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $27.05 million 2.32 -$61.10 million ($3.48) -0.73 Proofpoint $716.99 million 8.94 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -99.42

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proofpoint 0 3 18 0 2.86

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $144.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -134.96% -103.93% -50.06% Proofpoint -14.56% -10.85% -3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Veritone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

