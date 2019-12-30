Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of VRS opened at $17.52 on Monday. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 241.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

