ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.