ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.
ViaSat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
