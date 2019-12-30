Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

