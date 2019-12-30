VIDY Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. VIDY has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.24 or 0.06083067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

