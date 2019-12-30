Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Sells C$45,520.20 in Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$45,520.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,006,919.94.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Farms International alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$185,730.00.

Shares of VFF stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of $430.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. Village Farms International Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$24.25.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.