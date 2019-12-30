Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

