Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 602,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTU. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Virtusa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtusa by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

