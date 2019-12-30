Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.