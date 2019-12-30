Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.59. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

