VNDC Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, VNDC has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One VNDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNDC has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $43,780.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNDC Profile

VNDC (CRYPTO:VNDC) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 67,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,012,102,340 tokens. The official website for VNDC is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VNDC

VNDC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

