Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

