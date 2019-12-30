W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the lowest is $3.88. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $17.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.98.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,740. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $340.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day moving average of $294.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,960 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

