Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 251,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $519.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBF shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

