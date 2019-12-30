Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.50 and last traded at $181.50, approximately 7,801 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $178.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

