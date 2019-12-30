Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of WBT opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

