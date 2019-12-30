WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James raised shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

