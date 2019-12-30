Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ WSTL opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Westell Technologies news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman acquired 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.