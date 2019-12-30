Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of WMC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 371,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.