Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) Insider Lindsay Maxsted Purchases 462 Shares

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) insider Lindsay Maxsted purchased 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$25.17 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,628.08 ($8,246.86).

Shares of ASX:WBC traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting A$24.40 ($17.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$25.06 and a 200-day moving average of A$27.55. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of A$23.30 ($16.52) and a 12 month high of A$30.05 ($21.31). The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

