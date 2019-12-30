WeTrust Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $857.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

