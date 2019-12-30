Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 995,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.46 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

