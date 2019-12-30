WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 23,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,975. The stock has a market cap of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $116,239.24. In the last quarter, insiders bought 658,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,976. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 397.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 73,813 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 52.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

