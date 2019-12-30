Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.57

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.57 and last traded at $195.10, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $751.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $408,259.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,187,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total value of $719,700.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,260,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $1,483,960. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

